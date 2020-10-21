Analyzing SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 13.23% 11.54% 9.29% PTC 6.21% 16.99% 6.51%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SPS Commerce and PTC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 3 4 1 2.75 PTC 0 3 12 0 2.80

SPS Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $69.86, suggesting a potential downside of 18.86%. PTC has a consensus target price of $100.64, suggesting a potential upside of 14.15%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Risk and Volatility

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and PTC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $279.12 million 10.83 $33.71 million $0.99 86.96 PTC $1.26 billion 8.15 -$27.46 million $0.91 96.89

SPS Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PTC. SPS Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of PTC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PTC beats SPS Commerce on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Community solution, which enables retailers, grocers, and distributors to introduce changes to their supply chain requirements to their trading partner community, and onboard new vendors to receive their first orders; Trading Partner Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that allow customers to enhance their visibility and analysis of their supply chains; Trading Partner Sourcing solutions that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and logistic sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences. The company also provides consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through third-party resellers and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

