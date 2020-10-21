Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Shares Gap Down to $1.48

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.33. Anchiano Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

