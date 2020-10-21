Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) (LON:ANG) Insider Sells £61,000 in Stock

Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) (LON:ANG) insider Darren Ian Bailey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £61,000 ($79,696.89).

LON:ANG traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 58.56 ($0.77). 22,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.81. Angling Direct plc has a 1-year low of GBX 25.03 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87.

Get Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) alerts:

Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) Company Profile

Angling Direct plc engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.