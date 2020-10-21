Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) (LON:ANG) Insider Sells £61,000 in Stock

Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) (LON:ANG) insider Darren Ian Bailey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £61,000 ($79,696.89).
LON:ANG traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 58.56 ($0.77). 22,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.81. Angling Direct plc has a 1-year low of GBX 25.03 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87.
Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) Company Profile
