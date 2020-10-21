Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

NYSE AR opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.74.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 58.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 56.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 60,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 21.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

