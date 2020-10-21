Apache Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apache in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Apache stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after buying an additional 4,958,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apache by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after buying an additional 3,694,392 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apache by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after buying an additional 1,330,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,864,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.