Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Up 16.3% in September

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIV. Zelman & Associates lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BofA Securities raised Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

