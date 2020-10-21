Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 35.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 45.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,026,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.93. 12,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,967. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

