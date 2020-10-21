Aptose Biosciences Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.84.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,054. The firm has a market cap of $501.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 247,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

