Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.84.

APTO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,054. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $501.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 50,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,733,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

