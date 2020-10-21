Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

APS stock opened at C$7.38 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of C$2.37 and a 52 week high of C$12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $645.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.56. The company has a current ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 15.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

