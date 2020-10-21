Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 454,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RKDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

