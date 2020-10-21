Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADM. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

NYSE ADM opened at $50.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,323 shares of company stock valued at $17,569,200. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,274,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,854,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,339,000 after purchasing an additional 762,538 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,206,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

