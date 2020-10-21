Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) Shares Gap Up to $99.75

Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.75, but opened at $106.50. Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) shares last traded at $103.68, with a volume of 100,522 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30.

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

