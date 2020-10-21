Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Shares Gap Down to $5.22

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $4.21. Armstrong Flooring shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 14,695 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Armstrong Flooring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 12.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 3.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 252,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 33.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.