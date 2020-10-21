Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,901 Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Front Yard Residential comprises about 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RESI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RESI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:RESI remained flat at $$13.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. 78,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.56. Front Yard Residential Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

