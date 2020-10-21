Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,523 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 53.9% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BPMP remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.28% and a return on equity of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.