Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,989 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 37,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,705. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. Research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

