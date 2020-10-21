Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BCS lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE MBT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 29,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,122. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 129.45% and a net margin of 10.69%. Equities analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1858 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is 83.15%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

