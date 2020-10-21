Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Global Partners accounts for approximately 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth $49,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,735. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. Global Partners had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

