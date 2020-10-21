Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $7.84 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 5.1% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,780,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,079 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.