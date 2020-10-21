Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,065,000 after acquiring an additional 652,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28,613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 652,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 650,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.