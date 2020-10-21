Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2,622.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 107.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

GNL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,907. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

