Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Antero Midstream makes up about 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 35.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 765.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 55,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

