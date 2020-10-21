Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,138 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 822.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,210,000.

MTUM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.98. 684,109 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.77.

