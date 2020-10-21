Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,386 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. CrossAmerica Partners accounts for approximately 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,202,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 370,541 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 26.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 162,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 151,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CAPL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. 31,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $563.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.24. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

