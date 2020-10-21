Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLX. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 49,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.