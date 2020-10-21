Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes $233,000 Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 74.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846,336 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 16,444,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 355,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,603 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $10,676,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,135,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 491,675 shares during the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,921. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.03.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,089.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

