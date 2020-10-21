Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes $9.04 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 735,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50,564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,040,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,793,000 after acquiring an additional 54,594 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.79. 785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,124. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $192.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

