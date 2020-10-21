Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,302.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,412. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.89.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised DCP Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.