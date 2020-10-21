Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,214 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,785 call options.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $51,388,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $22,115,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 438,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 311,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,558,000 after buying an additional 170,204 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,178,000 after buying an additional 160,737 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

ARWR stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.96 and a beta of 1.64. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

