Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

APAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. 1,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,797. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

