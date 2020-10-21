ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $221.00

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $221.00, but opened at $232.88. ASA International Group shares last traded at $232.88, with a volume of 68 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 192.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.13. The firm has a market cap of $195.00 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.62, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About ASA International Group (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group plc provides microfinancing services in 12 countries across Africa and Asia. The company offers small loans to 1.8 million female micro-entrepreneurs and small business owners. As of December 31, 2017, it had 1,387 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Walton-On-Thames, the United Kingdom.

