Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.76

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.76 and last traded at $123.28, with a volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average is $85.93.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 466,515 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,941,000 after purchasing an additional 299,237 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 293,629 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 119,997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 281,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 280,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after purchasing an additional 277,774 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.