Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.63. Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 1,453,716 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

About Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

