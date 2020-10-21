Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 334,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,279,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.89. The company had a trading volume of 36,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $332.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.83 and a 200 day moving average of $306.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total transaction of $21,413,306.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,727,813 shares in the company, valued at $34,220,813,040.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,995 shares of company stock worth $82,355,129. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.