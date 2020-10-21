AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Shares Down 8.5%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO)’s stock price was down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 376 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 376 ($4.91). Approximately 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411 ($5.37).

The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 million and a PE ratio of -26.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 395.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 352.32.

About AssetCo (LON:ASTO)

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

