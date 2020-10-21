Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $4.38. Astrotech shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 3,303,172 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Astrotech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,703.07% and a negative return on equity of 690.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.