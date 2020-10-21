Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $288.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Several brokerages have commented on ACBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.