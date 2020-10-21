Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCEHY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $72.75 on Monday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $697.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Research analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

