Atlassian Co. PLC to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlassian in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,342. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $216.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.51, a PEG ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.31 and a 200-day moving average of $174.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Atlassian by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

