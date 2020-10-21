Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $240.00 at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $210.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of -146.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $216.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 22.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.