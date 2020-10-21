ATN International (ATNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.94 million. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. 40,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,538. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $756.40 million, a P/E ratio of -169.17 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. National Securities upgraded shares of ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $78,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,484,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

