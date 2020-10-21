Attila (ATT) Achieves Market Cap of $68.15 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Attila has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Attila token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a total market capitalization of $68.15 million and $505,214.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Attila

Attila is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Buying and Selling Attila

Attila can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars.

