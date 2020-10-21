AudioCodes (AUDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. AudioCodes has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.18-1.24 EPS.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,627. The company has a market capitalization of $990.56 million, a PE ratio of 142.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

