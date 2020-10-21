Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.5% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 14,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

ADP stock opened at $146.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.