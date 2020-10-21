AutoNation, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,504,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,560,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 202,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,238,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $4,992,320.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,429 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

