Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Avangrid updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of AGR opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.29. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

