Avangrid’s (AGR) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 13,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 44.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

