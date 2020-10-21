Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

AVASF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. Avast has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

