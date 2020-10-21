Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

AVASF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. Avast has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

