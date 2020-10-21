Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $142.50 and last traded at $140.45, with a volume of 6550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.34.
The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 181.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 43,138 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $1,812,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
