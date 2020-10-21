Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $142.50 and last traded at $140.45, with a volume of 6550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.34.

The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.09.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 181.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 43,138 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $1,812,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.